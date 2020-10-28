Cloudy and Foggy Morning

Cloudy skies with patchy to dense fog across areas this morning. Temperatures will range in the 40s with a few upper 30s possible from Mount Vernon, IL to Farmington, MO. The first half of today will stay dry with clouds and a few peaks of sunshine possible in our northern counties. However, the second round of rain moves in starting this afternoon. Our southern counties will experience light rain at first at it move from south to north. Heavier rain will take over during the late afternoon and overnight hours. Very heavy rain will reduce visibility and make it difficult to drive. Rain/storms continues into Thursday morning, but will become lighter by Thursday afternoon. Flooding will be primary concern to monitor as areas could see between 2-4 inches with isolated areas near 5 inches.