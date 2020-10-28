City of Carbondale announces winners of virtual Halloween contests

The City of Carbondale is excited to announce the winners of the City’s first Halloween Decorating Contest and Pumpkin Carving Contest! (Source: City of Carbondale)
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced the winners of the City’s first Halloween Decorating Contest and Pumpkin Carving Contest.

In the Halloween Decorating contest, there were two categories: Residential and Business.

Mayor Mike Henry selected the winners and honorable mentions, which are listed below.

Halloween Decorating Contest (Residential)

Winner: Kurt and Henry Neubig, 2704 W Sunset Drive
Honorable Mentions: Darren Ackerman, 804 West Cherry Street
Wago Kreider and Jessica Allee, 300 South Orchard Drive
  • Wago Kreider and Jessica Allee, 300 South Orchard Drive

Halloween Decorating Contest (Business)

Winner: Hemp n’ Stuff, 828 E Main Street Suite A
  • Winner: Hemp n' Stuff, 828 E Main Street Suite A

Pumpkin Decorating Contest

The Pumpkin Carving Contest attracted a lot of competition.

After much consideration, Mayor Mike Henry selected the winner and honorable mention, listed below.

Winner: Olivia Mathias
Honorable Mention: Brady Pridemore
The City of Carbondale will be reaching out to the winners and honorable mentions to arrange the delivery or pickup of prizes.

