City of Carbondale announces winners of virtual Halloween contests

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale announced the winners of the City’s first Halloween Decorating Contest and Pumpkin Carving Contest.
In the Halloween Decorating contest, there were two categories: Residential and Business.
Mayor Mike Henry selected the winners and honorable mentions, which are listed below.
Halloween Decorating Contest (Residential)
- Winner: Kurt and Henry Neubig, 2704 W Sunset Drive
- Honorable Mentions: Darren Ackerman, 804 West Cherry Street
- Wago Kreider and Jessica Allee, 300 South Orchard Drive
Halloween Decorating Contest (Business)
- Winner: Hemp n' Stuff, 828 E Main Street Suite A
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The Pumpkin Carving Contest attracted a lot of competition.
After much consideration, Mayor Mike Henry selected the winner and honorable mention, listed below.
- Winner: Olivia Mathias
- Honorable Mention: Brady Pridemore
The City of Carbondale will be reaching out to the winners and honorable mentions to arrange the delivery or pickup of prizes.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.