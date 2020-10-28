Cape Girardeau Judge recognized by Supreme Court of Missouri for service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Judge Frank E. Miller from Cape Girardeau County was recognized by Missouri Chief Justice George W. Draper III for his service in the judicial transfer program.
The judicial transfer program maximizes efficient use of Missouri’s available judicial resources by allowing the presiding judge of a judicial circuit to ask the Supreme Court of Missouri to assign a judge from anywhere in the state to hear cases in the circuit. A transfer is often requested when local judges have recused from a case.
“The Court is pleased with the willingness of our judges to share their talents outside their home circuits,” Draper said. “I spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s trial courts, first as a prosecutor and then as a judge, and I know first-hand how important it is for the people of our state to have their cases resolved efficiently, fairly and without undue delay. We appreciate all the much-needed assistance of our qualified, capable and experienced judges who travel outside their home counties to hear cases through the state, which helps our judiciary serve the public well.”
