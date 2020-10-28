Cape Girardeau Judge recognized by Supreme Court of Missouri for service

“The Court is pleased with the willingness of our judges to share their talents outside their home circuits,” Draper said. “I spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s trial courts, first as a prosecutor and then as a judge, and I know first-hand how important it is for the people of our state to have their cases resolved efficiently, fairly and without undue delay. We appreciate all the much-needed assistance of our qualified, capable and experienced judges who travel outside their home counties to hear cases through the state, which helps our judiciary serve the public well.”