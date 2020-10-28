Cape Central High School to go virtual due to COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central High School will go all-virtual for about a week due to COVID-19 cases.
According to the school board, they will do home instruction for one week as a precaution.
They said the decision was made due to an uptick in cases from the community requiring students and staff members to quarantine.
It applies to CHS only starting on Monday, November 2 through Friday, Nov. 6.
This means high school students will not return until Monday, Nov. 9.
“Teachers at CHS have been working very hard with students to help condition them so that they are prepared to continue learning in the event that we had to move to virtual learning at any point this school year," school leaders said in a release. "We feel confident that our students and staff will be able to work together to continue the learning process during this next week, even with students not at school.”
Students will be expected to log onto classes through Zoom. Attendance will be taken. They will also be expected to check email twice daily at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. You can click here for more information under "Alternative Method of Instruction beginning on page 4.
