Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death; 72 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 72 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the region.
The death was in a Franklin County long term health care facility.
32 new cases are in Franklin County, and 40 are in Williamson County.
There have been a total of 1,990 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,061 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 62 deaths in Williamson County and 11 deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.
