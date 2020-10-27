What you need to know Oct. 27

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 27.
Get ready for a cold, dreary, rainy day.
Wake-up temperatures are in the 40s, with a few of our northern counties in the 30s.
The temps combined with rain and a light wind will make it feel even colder.
Light to moderate cold rain will continue through the Heartland this afternoon.
Highs today will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Rain will start to taper off in the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Wednesday morning will start out dry and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A second round of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon and into Thursday.
The end of the week, including Halloween, is looking dry and cool.
- The Cape Girardeau County County Health Center Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet today and vote on whether or not to extend the mask mandate in the county.
- An Endangered Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Poplar Bluff man has been canceled.
- The Oran School District announced fans will not be allowed at any athletic events from October 27 to November 6 due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
- Governor JB Pritzker says there is a COVID storm on the rise, and Illinois has to get prepared.
- A man accused of abducting his two daughters from a Kansas home where their two brothers were killed has been going through a divorce with the children’s mother, authorities said Monday.
- Southern California Edison said its equipment may have sparked a fast-moving wildfire that forced evacuation orders for some 100,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters on Monday.
- Hurricane Zeta, the 27th named storm in a very busy Atlantic season, made landfall on the Caribbean coast of the eastern Yucatan Peninsula late Monday.
- Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate.
- A man has been charged with setting a Boston ballot drop box on fire and damaging dozens of ballots.
- Two Heartland communities are mourning after three teens were killed and three others were injured in a crash early Sunday morning.
- A 12-year-old boy from Illinois is hoping his mullet lands him a championship win in the coming days.
- NASA says, for the first time, water has been discovered on the surface of the Moon.
