Universities use virtual recruiting for job search

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Employers are changing the way they recruit new talent during this pandemic.
They’re looking for the best and the brightest virtually without ever stepping foot onto college campus.
In the midst of COVID-19, universities and colleges are finding alternative ways to help students find jobs.
Director of Career Services at Southeast Missouri state, Dan Presson, said they started virtual recruitment because employers are still in search of students despite difficulties
“The companies asked for a way they we can be able to recruit these students without them physically having to come to campus,” he said.
Presson shared that it is great to see students receive jobs in this difficult time
“It just means the world to me that everyone wants to hire students”
Students said they feel more comfortable talking to potential employers on platforms like zoom.
“Just looking for jobs right now in Covid is hard... I’m ok with doing zoom and learning what it looks like to be online and seeing how I can use that effectively,” said Trevor Sumpter
Officials said the purpose is to make it easier for everyone.
“We work with students and we work with employers and we want to make sure everybody’s got that great fit” said Presson
Presson explained he foresees this virtual recruiting to continue well into the future.
