Southern Seven Health Dept. to hold drive-thru flu clinics in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will hold flu shot clinics.
- Wednesday, Oct. 28 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Pulaski County Clinic
- Thursday, Nov. 5 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Clinic
- Monday, Nov. 9 - 3 to 6 p.m. at the Alexander County Clinic
No appointment is necessary for the drive-thru flu shot clinics. They say they will have regular and high dose vaccines available.
Health department leaders ask that you dress for the occasion by wearing clothing that doesn’t restrict access to the upper arm.
Be sure to bring your insurance card with you. They say vaccines are covered whole or in part by most insurance companies.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.