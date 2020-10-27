Sikeston R-6 School District awarded over $1M in grant funding to build community safe room

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that the Sikeston R-6 School District is receiving a more than $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to build a community safe room. (Source: Jeremy)
By Jessica Ladd | October 27, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:27 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that the Sikeston R-6 School District is receiving a more than $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to build a community safe room.

“Safe rooms are a lifeline for Missourians who live in areas that are often hit by severe storms and tornadoes,” said Blunt. “This project has been a years-long priority for the Sikeston community, and I’m glad they will have the funding they need to build this life-saving facility.”

The grant will fund the construction of a new community safe room at the Sikeston R-6 School District - Kindergarten Center Campus in Sikeston.

The school safe room will have a maximum occupancy of 492 and will also serve as a performing arts center/multi-purpose space.

