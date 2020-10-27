S7HD reports 1,147 recovered cases since start of pandemic

By Jessica Ladd | October 27, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 4:37 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNITES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:

  • Alexander County: One female 10s, two females 40s, one female 60s, three females 70s, one female 80s
  • Hardin County: One male 60s
  • Johnson County: One female 20s, one female 80s
  • Massac County: One female 30s, one male 40s
  • Pulaski County: One female under 10, one male 10s, one female 30s, one male 50s, one female 70s
  • Union County: One male 10s, one male 20s, one female 40s, one male 40s, one female 60s, one male 70s

Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,780 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

To date, 1,147 individuals from the Southern Seven region have recovered.

There are currently 604 active cases.

There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the region.

