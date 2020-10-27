S7HD releases COVID-19 testing event results

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGIONS, Ill. (KFVS) - In response to the growing number of positive cases in the region, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) hosted drive-thru, mobile COVID-19 testing events on October 23-25 at their Public Health Clinics.
There were 29 people tested on October 23 at the Pulaski County Clinic in Ullin, 73 tested on October 24 at the Johnson County Clinic in Vienna, and 102 tested at the Alexander County Clinic in Cairo.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and HR Support conducted the tests.
The free test was given regardless of symptoms.
This event followed previous mobile testing in the region.
A total of 770 people have been tested at the Southern Seven event since it began in September.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, contact S7HD at 618-634-2297.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.