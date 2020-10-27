Scott Co. Health Dept. reports 5 new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Health Department reported five new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday, October 23.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 27, the health department also reported 116 new recoveries.
The total number of cases in the county was 1,488.
New cases over the past four days include:
- Saturday - 10 new positives
- Sunday - 10 new positives
- Monday - 13 new positives
- Tuesday - 20 new positives
A breakdown of the cases includes:
- Active - 247
- Recovered - 1,215
- Deaths - 26
