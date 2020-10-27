Perryville Fire Dept. purchases new rescue truck

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Fire Department just replaced one of its 20-year-old rescue trucks with a brand new one, but firefighters plan to use it for more than just rescuing vehicles.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Jones said it has more space and compartments to store equipment needed to put out structure fires.
“We made it that way so we can go right to a certain spot and get one thing out without having to unload three, four or six other things," Jones said.
Jones also said the fire department plans to use the new truck for more than 20 years, and it will be equipped and ready to use in mid-November.
