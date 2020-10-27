Perry Co., Mo. School Dist. serves over 40,000 free meals; program extended

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County School District 32 program that offers free meals to all local children has been extended to the end of the school year in May 2021.
This program is an extension of the district’s Summer Food Service Program, which was authorized by the USDA.
The program began on Sept. 8, 2020 and they have served over 40,000 free meals.
District 32 students who attend classes on campus can enjoy a free breakfast and lunch each school day at no charge.
Students who don’t have classes on campus on any school day can pick up a Grab & Go breakfast and lunch each morning at no charge through the drive-thru.
The Grab & Go Meals are offered to any child who lives in Perry County, regardless of their school enrollment.
Details:
- You must reserve your Grab & Go Meals at https://forms.gle/ritwsg1Srjq2C1gy6. Meals must be ordered by 8 a.m. the day of pick-up.
- When District 32 schools are closed to students (holidays, Parent-Teacher Conferences, snow days, etc.) there will be no Grab & Go Meals.
- The D32 Grab & Go Meals pick-up is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Enter the bus parking lot and stay to the right. The pick-up location is the PHS Cafeteria.
- All children up to age 18 can receive a free breakfast and lunch each day (these are school meals, so they are suitable for children age 3+).
- There is no income eligibility requirement. This is free to everyone.
“We are very excited that we’re able to offer free meals to children throughout this school year,” said Debbie Baer, director of food services. "We love knowing that kids have the nutrition they need to grow and learn. It’s a wonderful way to ease some of the worry for parents during the pandemic. My staff also love connecting with our students, whether they are eating their meals on campus or coming through the drive-thru line.
