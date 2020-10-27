Reward raised to $10K for info. on missing Pemiscot Co. man

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Pemiscot County man has been missing from since June.
His mother, who has been seeking answers for months, upped the reward for more information on her son’s whereabouts.
Marc Fullerton was last seen leaving his girlfriend’s home in Braggadocio, Missouri. At the time, his girlfriend said he left the house after an argument walking, barefoot, wearing black shorts and, without his truck, keys phone and wallet.
His mother, Debra Cagle, said now that he’s been gone for more than 120 days, it was time to raise to ante.
“So right now, Marc is listed as a missing person. We have a $10k reward for any information leading to the conviction of the people that are involved," she said. "More than one person was involved in this. We just need an Angel out there to bring my son home to me.”
Marc Fullerton is currently listed as a missing person in Pemiscot County as police are still actively working the case.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marc Fullerton, you are asked to contact the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department or your local police department.
