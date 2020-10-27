Metropolis Head Start to hold drive-thru trick-or-treating event

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis Head Start will host a drive-thru Freaky Friday Parade this year.
The parade will be on Friday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The theme is the Nightmare Before Christmas.
Teachers and staff will be dressed up on the street and handing out goodies to families.
Children and families are encouraged to dress in costume for the parade.
The drive by parade route can be found below:
- Come down 9th Street from Girard
- Proceed straight in front of school
- Turn Right on Ophia Street
