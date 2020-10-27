$15M program to expand manufacturing training opportunities for Ill. residents

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KFVS) - A program is expected to expand manufacturing training opportunities for Illinois residents.
Through a $15 million Notice of Funding Opportunity released on Tuesday, October 27, Illinois will establish two new Manufacturing Training Academies to expand opportunities for skills training, boost retention of manufacturers in downstate communities and attract more investment by manufacturing companies throughout the state.
“I’m proud to announce today that Illinois is dedicating $15 million to establish two downstate manufacturing training academies to address the shortage of skilled workers. We’re investing directly in communities and in companies with programs that will allow businesses to grow, retain and attract new talent for higher paying jobs of the future,” said Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday. “These new Manufacturing Training Academies will provide 21st century manufacturing training to help more of our residents bring the right skills to the workplace, while helping Illinois companies keep up as they retool to remain competitive for the future. And through this program, we will bring investments where they are most needed, specifically for downstate communities, where these cutting-edge training opportunities have not been as widely available.”
The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will provide a total of $15 million for two capital grants to fund the construction of the new facilities.
NOFO is seeking proposals from community colleges to provide training programs that will prepare students for several well-paying, skilled manufacturing jobs that require specialized training.
The academies are part of the governor’s five-year economic plan. They will provide specialized training for high-demand jobs such as machinery mechanics and computer numerically controlled machine operators and programmers.
The Illinois Community College Board, representing Illinois' 39 community college districts, partnered with DCEO in creating the project proposal.
