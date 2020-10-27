Historic architectural survey in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The second week of November will kick off a Historic Architectural Survey within the uptown area of Jackson.
Details of the survey process will be presented at the Jackson Civic Center at 681 E. Deerwood Drive from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 in an open-house style socially-distanced format.
Visitors to the event can come at any time during the open house, walk through exhibits, and speak one-on-one about the project with representatives of the City and the consulting firm RDG Planning and Design.
This event will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
Unlike traditional surveys which measure property and locate property boundaries, this survey is a visual evaluation from the street to determine the number of historically significant buildings and properties in the uptown area.
Results of the survey will indicate whether there are individual properties or districts that could be eligible for future nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
Certain properties on the National Register can be eligible for tax incentives for rehabilitation.
Developing and maintaining a list of historically significant properties will help the City of Jackson maintain its Certified Local Government status with the state, a designation which helps obtain certain types of grant funding.
Between November 10 and 13, a consulting team from RDG Planning and Design will be visually surveying properties within and near the original town limits of Jackson.
The survey will consist of gathering visible information related to the historic character of each building and taking photographs from the public streets.
All buildings within the survey area will be documented, regardless of whether they contribute to the historic nature of Jackson’s uptown.
