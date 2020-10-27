Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding

Enjoy the mainly dry night tonight, because much wetter weather is on the way. Heavy rain will push into the Heartland from the south through the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday. Waves of heavy rain will continue overnight into Thursday. This could lead to flash flooding by late Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals look to range from 2 to 4 inches across much of the area, with some scattered heavier amounts very possible. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid/upper 50s to lower 60s. Much drier and sunnier weather is expected from Friday through the weekend and into early next week.