Hamilton Co. Health Dept. announces 3 additional COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents:
- 1 male in their 20s
- 2 female in their 60s
To date:
- There have been 143 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Two people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
- 117 people have recovered.
- 23 people are currently isolating at home.
- One person currently hospitalized
