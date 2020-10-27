Hamilton Co. Health Dept. announces 3 additional COVID-19 cases

The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of three additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County residents: (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File/AP)
By Jessica Ladd | October 27, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:42 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of three additional positive cases of COVID-19  in Hamilton County residents:  

  • 1 male in their 20s
  • 2 female in their 60s  

To date:

  • There have been 143 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
  • Two people who were a positive lab-confirmed case have died.
  • 117 people have recovered.
  • 23  people are currently isolating at home.
  • One person currently hospitalized

