Graves Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Graves Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
The Graves County Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | October 27, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:17 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The case details can be found below.

· A Graves County resident in her 40s

· A Graves County resident in her 60s

· A Graves County resident in his 20s

· A Graves County resident between the age of 0-10

· A Graves County resident in her 60s

· A Graves County resident in his 80s

· A Graves County resident in her 70s

· A Graves County resident in her 70s

The individuals are in isolation.

There have been 879 confirmed cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.