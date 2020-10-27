Graves Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The case details can be found below.
· A Graves County resident in her 40s
· A Graves County resident in her 60s
· A Graves County resident in his 20s
· A Graves County resident between the age of 0-10
· A Graves County resident in her 60s
· A Graves County resident in his 80s
· A Graves County resident in her 70s
· A Graves County resident in her 70s
The individuals are in isolation.
There have been 879 confirmed cases in the county.
