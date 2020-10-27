Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.
Gov. Pritzker’s daily update will be held at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, which is a village in Cook County.
Before the briefing, the governor will be in Champaign to announce manufacturing training opportunities to invest in communities across Illinois.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,729 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Tuesday.
A total of 378,985 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,522 deaths.
Currently, 7,326,216 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
