Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.
During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Beshear announced new recommendations for “red zone” counties in Kentucky.
As of the updated list on Monday, the following counties in the Heartland are in the “red zone:” Hickman, Fulton, Calloway and McCracken.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 953 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.84 percent.
A total of 97,866 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,410 deaths and 17,881 recoveries.
Currently, 1,937,567 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
