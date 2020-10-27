Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, October 27, including two deaths.
The newly reported deaths include a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s from Williamson County. The health department said both were previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and died from related illness.
The new positive cases are being isolated. They include:
Franklin County
- Females - four tweens, two teenagers, two in their 20s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Males - one child under 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females - one teenager, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 70s
- Males - one child under 10, two teenagers, one in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s
As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 1,950 cases in Williamson County with 62 deaths and 1,198 recoveries. In Franklin County, there have been a total of 1,029 cases with 10 deaths and 562 recoveries.
