Frankfort Community School Dist. will return to full-remote learning for about 2 weeks

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Classes at the Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 will return to full-remote learning for a couple of weeks.
Starting on Wednesday, October 28 through Friday, November 13, they will return to the All-Remote Learning Plan. It will work the same way it did the first three weeks of the school year.
According to the school district, it has been monitoring the health situation and numbers locally all semester, but especially in the last week.
They said they continue to receive reports on Tuesday of some positive testing for COVID-19 from students and staff members. Also, the number of people how have quarantined as close contacts has grown.
School district leaders said it has made it nearly impossible to find enough substitute teachers and staff to keep the current, in-person learning plan going.
Throughout the remote learning days, faculty and staff will be working from their classrooms each day. Student work during remote learning will be graded and attendance and participation will be tracked.
