First Alert: Cold, rainy day

(KFVS) - Get ready for a cold, dreary, rainy day.
This morning is starting off with temperatures in the 40s, with a few of our northern counties in the 30s.
The temps combined with rain and a light wind will make it feel even colder.
Light to moderate cold rain will continue through the Heartland this afternoon.
Highs today will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Rain will start to taper off in the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Wednesday morning will start out dry and chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A second round of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms moves in during the afternoon and into Thursday.
The end of the week, including Halloween, is looking dry and cool.
