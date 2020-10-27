Egyptian Health Dept. reports 23 more COVID

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 23 more COVID
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 27, 2020, of 23 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: WHSV)
By Jessica Ladd | October 27, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 8:05 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 27, 2020, of 23 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 3 in their 30s, 2 in their 60s, and 2 in their 70s

o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, and 1 in their 70s

Gallatin County

o Female: 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s

o Male: 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 60s

White County

o Female:1 in their 20s, 1 in their 50s,

o Male: 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s

o Please note: a female, in her 40s, reported Oct. 24, has been transferred to their local health department

To date, Saline County has had a total of 641 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 298 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 132 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.