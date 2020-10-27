Egyptian Health Dept. reports 23 more COVID

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on October 27, 2020, of 23 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 3 in their 30s, 2 in their 60s, and 2 in their 70s
o Male: 1 under the age of 10, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, and 1 in their 70s
Gallatin County
o Female: 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s
o Male: 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 60s
White County
o Female:1 in their 20s, 1 in their 50s,
o Male: 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s
o Please note: a female, in her 40s, reported Oct. 24, has been transferred to their local health department
To date, Saline County has had a total of 641 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 298 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 132 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
