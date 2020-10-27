’Dukes of Hazard’ star John Schneider performing concert at Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In

BLOMEYER, Mo. (KFVS) - “Dukes of Hazard” and “Smallville” star John Schneider will be live in person at the newly opened Rock ‘N’ Roll Drive-In on Sunday, November 1.
He will be performing a concert with his band, along with Cody McCarver, formerly of Confederate Railroad. You can click here for ticket information.
After the concert, the movie “Christmas Cars” will play on the big screen at the drive-in. Schneider stars in and directed the film.
“Unlike a lot of my peers in the music world, they say they’re coming to your drive in but they are going to be projected at your drive-in, but they’re staying home," he said. "They’re not coming to meet people. I’ve enjoyed coming to meet people my whole career. It’s one of my favorite parts of being in the industry, the business I’m in. I get to talk to people and they get to tell me what they liked, what they liked a lot and what they didn’t like so much.”
Schneider said this will be his first time in southeast Missouri, and hoped it won’t be his last.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.