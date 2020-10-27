COVID-19 resurgence mitigations to take effect in Region 11 on Oct. 30

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - COVID-19 resurgence mitigations will go into effect in Region 11, the City of Chicago, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 30.
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Mitigation measures taking effect October 30 in Region 11 include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
Region 11 triggered the additional restrictions because of an increase in its positivity rate as well as a sustained increase in COVID-related hospitalizations for more than seven of the past 10 days.
It’s the second of the state’s 11 regions to receive more restrictions based on sustained increases in positivity and hospitalization rates, the first being its neighbor, Region 10, earlier in the week.
According to Pritzker’s office, support for small businesses has been central to the COVID-19 response. Currently, nearly $33 million has been distributed in emergency grants and assistance to businesses and communities in Region 11 alone.
Chicago businesses, as well as other regions currently under additional mitigations, will receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants, with $220 million available to help offset costs and losses businesses have incurred as a result of the pandemic. You can click here for more information.
“Region 11 is now averaging more than twice as many COVID-related hospital admissions per day as it was a month ago, with a positivity rate that has almost doubled since the beginning of October,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “So, starting on Friday the City, too, will begin operating under our resurgence metrics, with a closure of indoor restaurant and bar service and a restrained gathering cap limit of 25 people. We can’t ignore what is happening around us – because without action, this could look worse than anything we saw in the spring. So please, no matter where you live, what your politics are, where you work or who you love: Illinois: mask up! And we’ll get through this together.”
In the coming days, IDPH will continue to track metrics in Region 11 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.
If the positivity rate in Region 11 averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a three-day period, there is a decrease in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness over a three-day period, and the three-day rolling averages of ICU bed availability and medical/surgical bed availability is greater than or equal to 20 percent over a seven-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.
As of Tuesday, including Region 11, seven of the state’s 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric.
By Wednesday, Regions 4, 5, 7, 8, and 10 will all operate under Tier 1 mitigation measures given that these regions continue to report a 7-day rolling positivity rate above 8 percent. Region 1 is currently operating under Tier 2 mitigation measures after continuing to see a rise in positivity even under the Tier 1 mitigation framework, now at a rolling positivity average of 12.5 percent as of Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.