Cloudy, Cold, & Rainy

A wet, cloudy, and cold day outside. Temperatures ranging in the 40s this morning with a few of our northern counties in the 30s. This combined with rain and light winds out of the north will not be a good mix. Precipitation will stay in the form of rain, but it will be a cold rain today. Light to moderate rain will continue across the Heartland today. We will start to see some activity weaken during the late afternoon and early evening hours tonight. High temps will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.