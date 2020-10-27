‘Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit’ offers resources for Ky. prosecutors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - State leaders announced a toolkit will be released as part of the Face It Movement to help prosecutors with child abuse cases.
The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit includes best practices and resources to prosecute child abuse cases.
It was developed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Criminal Division in partnership with Kentucky Youth Advocates, Kosair Charities and statewide partners.
“The Child Abuse Prosecution Toolkit provides prosecutors across the Commonwealth with best practices to assist in the prosecution of child abuse cases,” said Attorney General Cameron. “These cases are often some of the most complex and challenging cases that a prosecutor will face in his or her career, and our office is committed to providing resources and support. Kentucky consistently ranks first in the nation for incidences of child abuse and child maltreatment, and this toolkit is a step toward ensuring that any individual who abuses or neglects a child in the Commonwealth is fully prosecuted.”
The toolkit encourages cooperation between stakeholders, including the Commonwealths and county attorneys, social workers, physicians and advocates.
According to the attorney general’s office, it provides a roadmap for prosecutors to follow when they receive a child abuse or neglect case, and walks them through conducting the investigation, interviews of the victim, interviews of the witnesses and trial preparation.
It has resources such as sample motions, opening statements, medical release forms and social media law enforcement guidelines that can be customized by prosecutors.
