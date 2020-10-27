Cape Girardeau County Historical Society acknowledges 151st anniversary of Steamboat Stonewall tragedy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - October 27 marks a tragic anniversary in Cape Girardeau’s History.
On October, 27, 1869, a steamboat named Stonewall caught fire and sank near Neely’s Landing.
There were said to be anywhere from 250 to 300 people on board... only about 50 of them survived.
Bill Eddleman is the Associate Director of Research Center in Cape Girardeau.
Since the sinking happened 151 years ago, he said the tragedy is one people may have never heard about.
“This was a part of being a river town at one point. Steamboats and steamboat disasters... No one is even aware anymore because of the passage of time," said Eddleman
You can read more about the Sinking of the Stonewall Steamboat on the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society’s Facebook page.
