Cape Girardeau Co. Board of Heath to discuss mask mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County County Health Center Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet and vote on whether or not to extend the mask mandate in the county on Tuesday, October 27.
The meeting will take place at the Osage Centre and begin at 10 a.m.
The board accepted comments on extending or ending the current countywide mask mandate electronically through Sunday, Oct. 25.
If the five member board does not extend the mask mandate, then it will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at midnight.
The mandate in Cape Girardeau County went into effect on July 13 and originally did not have an expiration date.
The cloth face coverings recommended in the order are not surgical masks or respirators. Exemptions have been allowed for those that have medical reasons that may prevent them from wearing a face covering.
In the past, the board said multiple factors were considered each time the order was extended, including the positivity rate of testing, increasing regional hospitalization rates, increasing active cases in Cape Girardeau County and the condition of the Southeast Region.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday, October 26.
The total number of cases in the county is 2,876 with 50 total deaths.
