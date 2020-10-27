Arcadia Valley R-II Schools move to remote learning

IRON COUTNY, Mo. (KFVS) - Arcadia Valley R-II Schools will be moving to remote learning for the rest of the week.
This is due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in both students and staff.
The students will be learning remotely from Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Oct. 30.
All students have access (whether they have Internet or not) to 5 days of Alternative Methods of Instruction either preloaded on their chromebooks (MS/HS/CTC) or in the black folder that went home with students in the Elementary School.
Students will need to complete AMI days #1-3 for this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
The school will continue to serve drive-through breakfast and lunch in the elementary school loop between noon and 1:00 p.m. each day.
This is free to all children 18 and under.
School officials will use this time to fully assess the situation.
They hope to have a decision on next week, as soon as possible
