What you need to know Oct. 26

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, October 26.
More rain is on the way.
This morning will be cloudy, cool and calm ahead of rain this afternoon.
Wake-up temps are in the low-to-mid 40s in our northern counties and in the low 50s in the southern counties.
Rain will start to sneak in from the west during the early afternoon hours and slowly push into our central counties.
Chilly, light to moderate showers is expected.
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 40s near Farmington to mid 50s near Union City, Tenn.
On-and-off rain will continue through the next few days.
Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s all week.
Tropical Storm Zeta and another system could bring thunderstorms on Thursday.
Sunshine and drier conditions move-in near the end of the weekend, just in time for Halloween.
- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Ste. Genevieve County.
- Three teens were killed and three others were injured in an early morning single-vehicle crash in Johnson County, Ill.
- Today, a two-week free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event begins in Mt. Vernon.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it might be time to require a mask mandate at a federal level as COVID-19 numbers climb.
- A day after the U.S. set a daily record for new confirmed coronavirus infections, it came very close to doing it again.
- The Madison County Health Department has reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Haunted Trail.
- The number of people casting an early ballot in the presidential election now surpasses those who voted early during all of 2016.
- A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
- Newly formed Tropical Storm Zeta gradually strengthened Sunday in the western Caribbean and forecasters said it would likely become a hurricane before hitting Mexico’s resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and the U.S. Gulf Coast in coming days.
- Hundreds of thousands of Californians lost power as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires and the fire-weary state braced for a new bout of dry, windy weather.
- One person has died and at least nine others have been hospitalized after eating Italian-style deli meats due to a possible listeria outbreak.
- A Massachusetts couple faces neglect and drug charges after the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy with autism.
- A campaign sign for a Jewish candidate running for the Arizona Senate was vandalized with a swastika.
