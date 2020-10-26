Three Rivers College opens Commercial Driving Training Program to all students

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College got an elaborate simulator through the Missouri Department of Corrections in February.
It takes students behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler, but virtually. Now, the school is expanding a driving program created for probation and parole clients.
“Now we’re putting it on the academic side where anybody can come into the course,” Chuck Hower said.
Instructor Chuck Hower said students can join the five-week course for free if they qualify for the workforce development and SkillUp programs through the college.
“If it hadn’t been for the program being like it is, I probably wouldn’t have been able to afford it on my own,” Sammie Redmon said.
Student Sammie Redmon is taking advantage of the free course.
“It’s all new to me, so I come in pretty green to the whole situation,” Redmon said.
“It’s an outstanding tool,” Hower said.
“We can make it rain, we can make it snow, we can make it foggy, we can make the sun glare, we can make animals appear in front of you, we can make vehicles get in front of you and stop automatically.”
Hower said he feels it’s a great learning tool for beginners.
“What it can do is give you the idea of actually how to center it, how to do everything you need to do as a truck driver,” Hower said.
Since Redmon has family in the industry, he said that helps motivate him to get his commercial license too.
Hower said his goal is to expand the program to the Sikeston location as well.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.