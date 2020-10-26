4 suspects arrested in Carbondale shooting investigation, 1 person injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On October 25 at approximately 1:48 a.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to a complaint of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Walnut St.
At this same time, a Jackson County Deputy was driving through the area and witnessed a vehicle fleeing the scene.
With the assistance of responding Carbondale Officers, the deputy pursued the suspect vehicle until it came to a stop in the 300 block of East James and Thelma Walker.
The Deputy and Carbondale Officers took three suspects into custody.
The suspects were identified as Malik L. Wright, 25 of Carbondale and two juvenile males, ages 15 and 16, of Carbondale.
The investigation revealed these suspects and other suspects from a different vehicle shot at each other.
One of the suspects from the second vehicle, JaJuan E. Smith, 22, of Carbondale, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the incident.
Smith was treated and released from Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and arrested for his part in the shooting.
Wright was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and several other lesser charges.
Both Juveniles in the vehicle with Wright were charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons, Aggravated Discharge of Weapons and Possession of Firearms without a FOID.
Smith was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Weapon.
All four suspects were incarcerated on their charges.
Anyone with information out the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.
