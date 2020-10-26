Staying chilly and wet for your Tuesday

Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Many areas will wake up to showers Tuesday, and everyone will wake up to cold temperatures. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast. Morning rainfall is likely, with less chances through the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday night into early Wednesday we will see a break in the rain. Temperatures will remain below average for the workweek into the weekend, although we will dry out by the weekend.