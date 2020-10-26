St. Francois Co. birthday boy has close encounter of the bovine kind

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows, cake and a camera made for an unforgettable photoshoot for one St. Francois County boy.
Renee Porter of Doe Run wanted to have portraits taken ahead of her son Braxton’s seventh birthday party. Her idea for the photoshoot was to have the pictures taken on a cattle farm.
“Braxton loves all animals, but he is super obsessed with cows,” Porter said. “We spend a lot of time looking at cows in fields.”
Local portrait photographer Stephanie Paige Zaricor said the plan was to just take pictures of Braxton with some cows in the background at Hahn Farms in Farmington.
“My brother and his dad’s farm raise cattle,” said Zaricor. “I reached out to him and we made a plan.”
Porter made a cow cake and she and Zaricor thought they’d get some cute photos with cows nearby. They got more than they bargained for when a bottle calf named Brisket spotted the cake, and wanted in on the action.
“We hardly had the cake set up before cow came and helped himself,” said Porter.
Braxton’s unconditional love of cows was momentarily tested when faced with having to share his cake.
“No one expected Brisket to start eating the cake,” said Zaricor. “Braxton actually got a little bit upset when Brisket began to eat the cake, and he said 'No!”
Porter said she assured her son he would get another cow cake when he turns seven on November 18. That promise allowed Braxton and Brisket to share a moment of sweet birthday cake bliss.
“Renee and I assured him that it was fine to share his cake with the cow, and I told him to take a bite like the cow," said Zaricor. "Them eating the cake together is the result.”
Now Porter said she’s not sure how any birthday party can compete with Braxton and Brisket’s happy moment.
“I don’t think anything is going to outdo those pictures,” Porter said.
