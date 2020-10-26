Small earthquake rattles near Doniphan, Mo.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KFVS) - A small earthquake rattled near the Missouri-Arkansas state line early Monday morning, October 26.
According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook 4.1 miles east of Maynard, Ark. around 2:46 a.m.
Maynard is approximately 20 miles south of Doniphan and 33 miles northwest of Poplar Bluff.
No one has reported feeling the quake, which is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.
To learn more about the quake and others in the area, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.