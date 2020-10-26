2 sent to hospital with minor injuries after crash on Ill. Rte. 142 in Gallatin Co., Ill.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two teens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Illinois Route 142 at Long Lane Road.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 5:24 p.m. on Sunday, October 25.
Troopers say the preliminary investigation showed a 2019 white Dodge Charger was going south on Illinois Route 142 approaching Long Lane Road and a silver Chrysler 200 was behind it.
The driver of the Charger, a 17-year-old male from Eldorado, Ill., slowed to turn left onto Long Lane Road. Troopers say the driver of the Chrysler, a 17-year-old female from Harrisburg, Ill., failed to slow and hit the rear of the Charger.
She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. One of her passengers, a 17-year-old female from Eldorado, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. by private vehicle. A 15-year-old female passenger from Harrisburg was reportedly uninjured.
Two passengers in the Dodge Charger, an 18-year-old man from Eldorado and a 23-year-old man from Eldorado were also uninjured, as well as the driver.
According to ISP, the driver of the Chrysler was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.