SEMO Food Bank gearing up for more COVID cases over winter months; new grant helps more

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Food and other resources are looking to be a major need during the winter months coming up as COVID-19 is relentlessly ramping up across the United States and seeing high numbers in Missouri.
We talked with SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys who said they are making sure they get as much food as possible to help these families during these hard times.
Keys said they still are seeing an increase of about 25 percent to 30 percent of people that are needing help.
“There are still a lot of people that are still aren’t still fully back to work or they’re catching up from over the summer,” Keys said. “Maybe bills or unemployment during those times. So we are serving a higher number of people than we served at this point last year.”
Keys also said they have seen a higher number of children facing hunger since COVID-19. He said they are seeing in some of their counties 1-in-3 children are food insecure.
On Monday the food bank also announced they received a grant of nearly $400,000 from Feeding America. It’s for a program that Feeding America is doing in relation to its feeding response efforts according to SEMO Food Bank’s Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church.
Church said this means they are increasing the amount of food in five of the poorest food insecure counties which include Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin Counties.
Another component of that is including a partnership with SEMO Health Network to offer a program to help out people that have low income and healthcare needs.
“They’re definitely low income,” Church said. “They definitely have chronic diseases. They know they need to eat healthier but they simply don’t have the income to be able to provide to purchase the fresh produce and the lean proteins that they know that will improve their health. So through this program, we are able to provide these boxes of food to them on a monthly basis.”
The grant will be able to provide more no-contact mobile food pantries in those five counties and overall more food through April 2021.
