Perry Co., Ill. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases in 2 days

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - In the past 48 hours, the Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of twelve additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 446.
One patient has been removed from the positive count due to residing in a different county.
The diagnosed individuals include:
1 female under the age of 17
1 female under the age of 20
2 females in their 20s
2 females in their 30s
2 females in their 40s
2 males in their 40s
1 male in his 50s
1 female in her 80s
There are 60 active cases in the county.
To date, 370 people have been released from isolation and 16 people have died.
