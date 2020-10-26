Paducah woman arrested for stealing man’s phone

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 7, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Lone Oak business to the complaint of a stolen phone.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that an employee who was making deliveries had stopped at the business to run inside and pick up new orders for delivery.
During the time that the victim was in the business, his vehicle was unlocked.
The victim told deputies that he had left his phone in the cup holder of the vehicle, and a family member was on the line.
When the victim returned to the vehicle, the phone was missing.
The family member described hearing the car door open, and the line disconnected.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and ultimately applied for an arrest warrant for Nancey G. Ali, 41, of Paducah on October 12.
Detectives learned that Ali had sold the phone at an EcoATM location at a local Walmart Super Center.
Detectives were able to recover the phone, and verified the phone was the one stolen in this case.
On October 16, Detectives arrested Ali without incident.
Ali was lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.
