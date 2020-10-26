Paducah man arrested following chase with deputies

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested after a vehicle chase on Monday afternoon, October 26.
Dustin “Bama” Wistakfe, 37, was charged with a McCracken County bench warrant, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, fleeing or evading police first degree - motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, wanton endangerment first degree and criminal mischief first degree.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, drug detectives were conducting surveillance in an area known for illegal drugs on Monday just before 3 p.m. They say they saw a silver Nissan Altima leaving the area and tried to stop it for traffic infractions near the intersection of Mississippi and Beiderman Streets.
The car pulled into a home, stopped and then fled.
Detectives and deputies followed the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road and then out Schneidman Road.
During the chase, they say detectives were able to identify the driver as Wistakfe. According to the sheriff’s department, he was known to be a suspect in several recent thefts and other crimes in the Farley area.
They say he drove through several yards causing damage to the properties.
During the chase, his car caught on fire and stopped in the 4100 block of Schneidman Road where he was taken into custody.
A warrant check revealed Wistakfe was wanted on an outstanding McCracken County arrest warrant for failing to appear for court. Deputies say he was arrested in October 2019 for burglary and was currently out on bond on that case awaiting trial. They said he is also a suspect in several other cases they are currently investigating.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Paducah Police Department and the Hendron Lone Oak Fire Department.
