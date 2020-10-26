No fans at Oran schools athletic events due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ORAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Oran School District announced there will not be any fans at athletic events from October 27 to November 6.
According to the school district, this is due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases in the Oran community.
In a post on the school district website, Superintendent Dr. Adam Friga said at the end of the time period they will reevaluate the situation.
He said the situation was not made lightly, but is ultimately what they believe is best for the safety of the school and community.
