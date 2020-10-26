13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The case details can be found below.
- A Graves County resident in his 50s
- A Graves County resident in her 20s
- A Graves County resident between the age of 0-10
- A Graves County resident in her 50s
- A Graves County resident in her 70s
- A Graves County resident in her 60s
- A Graves County resident in her 30s
- A Graves County resident in her 20s
- A Graves County resident in his 20s
- A Graves County resident in his 50s
- A Graves County resident in his 70s
- A Graves County resident in her 40s
- A Graves County resident in his 60s
All the individuals are in isolation.
There have been 871 confirmed cases in the county.
