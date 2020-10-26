13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co.
The Graves County Health Department today announced the 859th thru 871st confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Graves County. (Source: Trident Medical Center)
By Jessica Ladd | October 26, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 8:21 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The case details can be found below.

  • A Graves County resident in his 50s
  • A Graves County resident in her 20s
  • A Graves County resident between the age of 0-10
  • A Graves County resident in her 50s
  • A Graves County resident in her 70s
  • A Graves County resident in her 60s
  • A Graves County resident in her 30s
  • A Graves County resident in her 20s
  • A Graves County resident in his 20s
  • A Graves County resident in his 50s
  • A Graves County resident in his 70s
  • A Graves County resident in her 40s
  • A Graves County resident in his 60s

All the individuals are in isolation.

There have been 871 confirmed cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.