1 new COVID-19 case reported in Reynolds Co., Mo.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 109th case of COVID-19 on Monday, October 26.
The health department said the one newly confirmed case is considered community acquired.
Health department staff is working in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the person who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to them and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Currently there are 32 patients in isolation in Reynolds County.
The health department urged the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for further guidance.
