NASA to make announcement about new Moon discovery

(KFVS) - NASA is scheduled to make an announcement about the Moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) during a media teleconference on Monday, October 26 at 11 a.m. CDT.
To listen to the announcement, click here.
According to the space agency, they will be announcing a new discovery about the moon.
NASA said the new discovery about the Moon was made by SOFIA, which is a modified 747 that flies high in the atmosphere and is equipped with a special telescope.
The telescope can observe the universe and objects in our solar system in infrared wavelengths and which can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light.
The new discovery was made by SOFIA is part of NASA’s continuing efforts to learn more about the Moon ahead of sending the first woman and man to the lunar surface in 2024 through the Artemis program.
The Artemis program is a collaboration with NASA’s commercial and international partners.
The scheduled trip to the moon is expected to aid scientists in possibly sending astronauts to Mars sometime in the 2030s and give a better under standing of the inner solar system.
