Murray to hold reverse Christmas parade

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The traditional Christmas parade will be a reverse parade this year.
The Murray Rotary Club said registration for the reverse parade is now open. You can click here for an application. They’re due by November 15.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 5, they city will kick off the holiday season with a lights display through downtown.
For the parade, spectators will drive their vehicles while participants are stationary with displays along Main Street.
The displays will be set up between 10th and Main and Industrial and Main.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.